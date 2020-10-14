San Francisco Zoo needs help locating missing lemur

Undated image of San Francisco Zoo's missing ring-tailed lemur "Maki."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Zoo announced Wednesday that one of its ring-tailed lemurs is missing.

Zoo officials say a lemur named "Maki," was last seen in his enclosure Wednesday morning. They say the San Francisco Police Department is assisting them in looking for Maki, including investigating a possible break-in at the Lipman Family Lemur Forest habitat.

"We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," said Dr. Jason Watters, Executive Vice President of Animal Behavior and Wellness. "As one of our oldest lemurs, Maki requires a specialized diet. Of the 19 lemurs here, at 21.5 years, he has exceeded median life expectancy of 16.7 years, but is also one of the slowest, and we believe, likely, the easiest to catch."

According to zoo officials, the Lipman Family Lemur Forest is the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America.

Lemurs are banned as pets in the state of California.

If anyone has information, please call SFPD's 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
