San Francisco 49ers

49ers welcome fans back to Levi's Stadium after 566 days

EMBED <>More Videos

Over 19,000 fans return to Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time in 566 days, 49ers fans were able to set foot in Levi's Stadium to watch their team.

The team held an open practice Saturday and over 19,000 people showed up.

The last time the "Faithful" were there in person was the NFC Championship Game when the Niners beat the Packers to advance to the Super Bowl.

Last season fans were not allowed in the stands due to the pandemic and the group today was more than excited to be back.

"Me and the family we're just blessed to be here, just happy to be able to be back you know it's been tough times lately, thankful to the organization to opening it up to us fans, just excited, we're excited for this season we're gonna win baby!" said Niners fan Steve Wisely.

The 49ers first home game with fans is next Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta claralevi's stadiumsan francisco 49erscoronavirus californiafootballlevi's stadiumsports
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling against 49ers
NFL rookie QB tracker: These first-year signal-callers made their o...
San Francisco 49ers say QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Trent Williams have ...
San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, ...
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News