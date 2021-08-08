49ers welcome fans back to Levi's Stadium after 566 days

The team held an open practice Saturday and over 19,000 people showed up.
The last time the "Faithful" were there in person was the NFC Championship Game when the Niners beat the Packers to advance to the Super Bowl.
Last season fans were not allowed in the stands due to the pandemic and the group today was more than excited to be back.
"Me and the family we're just blessed to be here, just happy to be able to be back you know it's been tough times lately, thankful to the organization to opening it up to us fans, just excited, we're excited for this season we're gonna win baby!" said Niners fan Steve Wisely.
The 49ers first home game with fans is next Saturday.