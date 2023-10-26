Maine mass shooting victims latest: Youth bowling coach, local bar manager among those killed

Reena Roy has more on what we know about the victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting so far.

The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large.

LEWISTON, Maine -- Authorities and family members have begun identifying the 18 people who died in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a bowling alley and a local bar and restaurant, according to Maine State Police.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation -- a bowling alley formerly known as Sparetime -- and eight people were killed in the billiards room at Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant. An additional three victims died at the hospital, authorities said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large, authorities said.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Bob Violette

Bob Violette in a handout photo. Courtesy Cassandra Violette

Bob Violette was shot and killed at the bowling alley, which was the first location targeted in the mass shooting. Violette was a youth bowling coach.

Tricia Asselin

Tricia Asselin in a handout photo. Facebook

Tricia Asselin was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-in-Time Recreation, her brother, who asked not to be named, confirmed to ABC News.

Joseph Walker, 56

Joseph Walker, the manager at Schemengees Bar & Grill, was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, Leroy Walker Sr.

His father told ABC News that his son attempted to go after the gunman but he was shot twice in the stomach.

Leroy Walker Sr. said everyone called Joseph Walker "Cueball" because he had his head shaved for years.

Steven Vozzella

Steven Vozzella was confirmed as one of the victims by his brother, Nick Vozzella, to ABC News.

According to his brother, he was part of a gathering group of the local Deaf community playing cornhole.

Bill Brackett

Victim Bill Brackett was also part of the gathering group of the local Deaf community playing cornhole at the bar, his family said.

Michael Deslauriers II

Michael Deslauriers II was confirmed as one of the victims of the shooting by his sister to ABC News.

Vicky Roy told ABC News her brother loved golfing and bowling and bowled in a league once or twice a week.

Michael Deslauriers II is seen in this undated photo. Vicki Roy

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Peyton Brewer-Ross also was killed in the shooting, his employer Maine AFL-CIO said.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family, friends & co-workers of Machinists Local S6 member Peyton Brewer Ross, who was killed in a mass shooting in Lewiston last night," the company said in a statement. "Peyton was a new father & loved by his community."

Tommy Conrad

Tommy Conrad was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, Timothy Conrad to ABC News. He's survived by his 9-year-old daughter.

Conrad was a new manager at the bowling alley, according to a Facebook post made by a member of the local bowling community.

Arthur Strout

Arthur Strout, 42, was confirmed as one of the victims killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill by his father, Arthur Barnard, to ABC News affiliate WCVB.

Barnard said he left 10 minutes before the shooting happened.

"I'm there with my son, playing a couple of games of pool, just laughing, some little nachos, couple of soft drinks and in that 10 minutes he's just gone," he told WCVB.

Strout was a father of five, Barnard said.

Aaron Young, 14

Aaron Young, 14, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley by his mother, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his father, William Young.

William Young, 43

William "Bill" Young, 43, was confirmed as a victim who died at the bowling alley by his wife, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his teenage son, Aaron Young.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates