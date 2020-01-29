Society

Police say little girl found at Fremont park reunited with family

Police say little girl found at Fremont park reunited with family on Jan. 28, 2020.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a little girl who was found at a Fremont park has been reunited with her family.

Fremont police were looking for the parents of a little girl who was found at Crandall Creek Park around 3pm on Tuesday.

Someone called 911 reporting the girl alone at the park.

Officers responded and took her on a search for her family in a neighborhood adjacent to the park.

They went door-to-door and spoke with neighbors.

It took about an hour of searching, and the girl was back with her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfremontsocietyfamilychild rescue
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News