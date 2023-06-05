Live 105 fans overjoyed as legendary radio station returns to Bay Area airwaves

"We missed you. We missed us, too."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's alternative station is back. Live 105 (KITS) returned to the airwaves on Monday after two years off the air.

The change for the iconic modern rock station officially came at 10:53 a.m. on the 105.3 FM dial.

"We missed you. We missed us, too. We heard you loud & clear and now alternative has returned to the Bay Area. The One and Only #LIVE105ISBACK!," the station wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The Audacy-owned radio station made the change back to Live 105 after it was called Dave FM "totally random radio" in 2021.

"The people have spoken, and we are excited to answer the call," said Stacey Kauffman to the East Bay Times. She is regional vice president and market manager for Audacy San Francisco and Sacramento.

"We are proud to bring back this local favorite that gives our loyal listeners and favorite alternative artists from the '90s to today a place to call home again, right here in the Bay Area."

Live 105 is known for playing music by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Linkin Park, The Killers, Blink-182 and more.

Live 105.3 will now feature "music from every era of its history as the 'Bay Area's Alternative'," according to a news release.

Fans of the station expressed their excitement for the comeback.

"OMG. I'm so happy you're back!!!! I've missed having an Alternative station!!," JAS11724 wrote on Twitter.

"I missed you so much. I had to go to serious streaming to get my alternative music," Musichalf wrote on Instagram.

Nxdolphin wrote, "Welcome Back Live 105!!!"

"Live 105 was the soundtrack of my college years at SF State. Welcome home," Susieworld commented on Twitter.

"Thank you for making all our wishes come true. We've missed you," bobbitt.357 commented.

Live 105 first premiered on Bay Area radio in 1986.