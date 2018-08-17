Officer Griess and another man died last Friday after being hit by a pick-up truck during a traffic stop on I-80 in Fairfield.
The driver of that truck was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say Sean Walker was on his cell phone and distracted when he hit Officer Griess and Jamie Bueza Manuel. Walker faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter.
Officer Griess was a 19-year veteran of the CHP. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Manuel leaves behind a wife and a daughter in the Philippines.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.
Here’s the moment CHP Officer #KirkGriess’ casket was received at memorial service with a salute. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MwLLX9o5UX— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
CHP Officer Kirk Griess’s casket has just arrived at memorial service in Vacaville. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wQfRgnXjGX— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
Procession underway for CHP motorcycle officer Kirk Griess killed in the line of duty last Friday. Memorial service starts at 11am at The Father’s House in #Vacaville. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/s3uFcCYqe6— Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 17, 2018
The body of fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess will be driven to The Father’s House on Horse Creek Drive for an 11 a.m. memorial service. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/2Ecei1LShq— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 17, 2018