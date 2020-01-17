storm

Snow turns Livermore into winter wonderland

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hello, snow! Some lucky residents in the East Bay woke up to a beautiful sight this morning.

The hills south of Livermore were covered in fresh powder. The snow was falling along Mines Road south of the valley.

The Bay Area is continuing to clean up from yesterday's storm, which was the strongest to hit the region so far this year. The storm ranked a "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. Besides the snow, the region was hit with heavy rain and flooding.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlivermorehailwindfloodingsnowstormrain
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
STORM
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
4 Days of rain on tap for Bay Area starting Saturday
Windy Weather: Alameda Co. Fire reports receiving hundreds of calls
Strong winds expected to continue through the night for parts of the Bay Area, advisory remains in place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News