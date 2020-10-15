Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo uses Billboard Music Award win speech to encourage fans to vote

LOS ANGELES, California -- Lizzo took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night and quickly sent a strong message.

Her dress was covered in the word "vote."



The former Alief ISD student and University of Houston cougar won the award for "Top Song Sales Artist," and in her acceptance speech, she encouraged her fans to vote.

"Let me tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something it's normally because that thing holds power. They're afraid of your power," Lizzo said. "There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music or protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed."

Billboard tweeted out a photo of Lizzo from backstage.



If you take a closer look, you can see the word "vote" was also painted on one of her nails.

RELATED:
'Our time has come': Lizzo makes waves as Black, plus-size Vogue Magazine cover model
EMBED More News Videos

"The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come... if someone like you hasn't done it yet- BE THE FIRST," Lizzo wrote.


Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
EMBED More News Videos

Let's hear it for Lizzo! She won her first-ever Grammy, and then some!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaaward showsvote 2020alief isdmusic newsaward2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldbillboard music awards
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Flex Alert issued for CA today
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Thousands of North Bay residents lose power in PG&E safety shutoff
Voting 2020 Q&A: Your questions get answered
Show More
How to make your battery last longer
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
Bay Area moms create learning pod for their kids on a budget
More TOP STORIES News