Video shows California officer save man in wheelchair from being struck by train

A Lodi police officer is being called a hero for pulling a man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

Officer Erica Urrea was near Lodi Avenue just before 9 a.m. Thursday when she saw him.

The heart-pounding video shows Officer Urrea try to free the man's wheelchair after it got stuck in the train tracks.

With seconds to spare she is able to pull the man far enough out of his wheelchair before the train crashes into it.

The 66-year-old man hurt his leg but is expected to be okay.
