SF Mayor London Breed calls out Marc Benioff, Elon Musk, over Salesforce work polices, Tesla move

Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed talked about Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in a new interview with Bloomberg.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff In a new interview with Bloomberg.

Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: SF mayor reveals 'Bloom SF' plans to welcome workers back downtown

She says she's had conversations with Benioff about how his flexible work policies are impacting the city.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Marc Benioff talks Dreamforce, relocating Texas employees in wake of abortion law

Salesforce is the city's largest private employer.

Mayor Breed notes Benioff's contributions to schools and other causes, but says it's a real problem the Salesforce Tower is empty.

In regards to Elon Musk, the mayor said, "The person who got a ton of tax breaks in California and decided to take that money and run."

Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from the Bay Area to Texas in 2021.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live