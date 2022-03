LIVE SOON: SF mayor to reveal new plans to welcome workers back downtown

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor London Breed and San Francisco business leaders are planning to work with employers to start bringing workers back into offices.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will reveal new plans to get people back downtown.The city is getting ready to ramp up for the return of workers to many offices around the City after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.Breed will join elected and city officials, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, and business leaders to announce plans for "Bloom SF," a week-long series of events welcoming employees back to downtown.Events and programming will run Sunday, March 27 through Saturday, April 2 at the Embarcadero Center, Ferry Building, Salesforce Plaza, Salesforce Transit Center and Park, The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square, and Westfield San Francisco Centre.