Some of SF's largest companies pledge to bring workers back into offices this month

"You're going to feel a difference when you're downtown," said Mayor London Breed.
Breed says it's a turning point for San Francisco's Financial District -- Where we've seen a ghost town for more than two years, streets and sidewalks may soon be busier again.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
"I'm looking forward to seeing downtown re-populated, it's going to take some time, some people have been working from home for the past two years," Breed said.
Breed says she has a commitment from some of the city's largest companies like Salesforce and Uber to Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others, to implement a return to in-person work throughout the month of March for employees.
VIDEO: SF business leader says 'it's time' for workers to return as Financial District looks to rebound
"There will probably be some sort of work from home type of system that exists all over San Francisco but there's strength in numbers, we want to get as many people back to the office as possible," she added.
In a statement, Salesforce President Brent Hyder said, "Our employees are looking for ways to safely connect in person and we're proud to welcome hundreds and soon to be thousands of employees back to Salesforce Tower daily. As the largest private employer in San Francisco, we are deeply committed to the city and are excited our offices are buzzing again."
The pledge from business leaders comes as the omicron variant is subsiding and more workers are feeling safer about to returning the office.
"The little conversations you have everyday, you can't have over Zoom, not the same," said office worker John Zic.
RELATED: Hotels seeing higher occupancy rate near SF's Union Square
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce says a busier downtown can help revive the local economy.
"It's the downtown which generates much or our payroll tax and supports so many small businesses," said SF Chamber of Commerce President Rodney Fong.
More workers could mean the return of the lunch rush at Ziggy's burger restaurant.
"I think it's great if people come back, because the last two years has been very tough, a lot of places closed their doors for good," said manager Osman Zughayer.
RELATED: Will San Francisco's Financial District ever bounce back?
The mayor is now issuing this challenge to all businesses big and small.
"We want everyone to make a commitment to return to some level of work in March," she added.