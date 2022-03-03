SF business leader says 'it's time' for workers to return as Financial District looks to rebound

"It was very bad, we were scared to come in, basically a ghost town here," said Jacques Oskanian.
Jacques Osaknian has owned a stationary store in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center for eight years. He's still waiting for many customers to return, some of them office workers.
"I never thought of shutting down our business. That's our bread and butter," she said.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Now, there are encouraging signs like more people on the streets and more commuters in their cars, headed to work.
Google announced Wednesday it plans to start a hybrid work model on April 4. Bay Area employees must work three days in the office, the other two from home.
RELATED: Will San Francisco's Financial District ever bounce back?
"There's still a need for face-to-face interaction and creativity, looking forward to those companies coming back to San Francisco employees on the street with small businesses benefiting," said Rodney Fong, President and CEO of San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce.
Some workers are in no hurry to get back. Vic Leung is spending just one day in the office.
"I enjoy the people connection I miss it, it's a good hybrid for me," Leung said.
VIDEO: High-tech projection mapping aims to bring people back to San Francisco
Mayor London Breed is pushing for more employers to to bring workers back in the business district.
Mayor Breed's office released a statement, saying in part:
"The mayor has been working with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and talking to business leaders about announcing a shared commitment to return to the office... We will have more specifics soon... There is a lot support for San Francisco and bringing workers back, though we know things will look different moving forward to allow for flexibility in the workplace."
Experts say weekly office attendance is about 25 percent, with a slow uptick forward.
"Our calculations say buildings are ready and safe, now we need the right mentality. It's time to come back to the city," said John Bryant from Building Owners and Managers Association of San Francisco.
SF Travel reports a 20-percent increase in bookings at the Moscone Center since December, the busiest month is expected to be June.
RELATED: Hotels seeing higher occupancy rate near SF's Union Square
With more encouraging signs on the road back to normal, Jacques is optimistic.
"I see movement, things are going better and better," he said.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means, where we are in the transition
- Map shows COVID-19 community levels in your area, where masks are recommended indoors
- UCSF doctor who reviewed CA's 'endemic' plan highlights top priorities
- Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
- Stanford doctor says we 'cannot go back' to pre-pandemic life
- COVID now mostly killing unvaccinated, seemingly healthy middle aged Americans, data shows
- Getting vaccinated while pregnant may protect babies from COVID-19, study says
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California drops indoor mask mandate: What to know, what's different in the Bay Area
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits