Mayor Breed facing nearly $23K fine for series of ethics violations while in office

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has agreed to pay $22,792 in fines to the Ethics Commission in connection with three prior incidents in which she admits wrongdoing.Mayor Breed signed a stipulation agreeing to pay fines to address penalties related to these incidents; financial contributions received to help pay for a 2015 San Francisco Pride Parade float while she was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, a letter she sent in 2018 to Governor Jerry Brown advocating on behalf of her brother who is in prison and a car repair former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru paid for, which she had voluntarily reported."There were mistakes made. I take responsibility for those mistakes and I've learned a lot since becoming mayor and being in office," said Mayor Breed Tuesday.The proposed fine is $22,792 and breaks down in the following way: $7,500 for failing to report contributions for the Pride float; $4,500 for over the limit contributions for the float; $2,500 for the letter to Governor Brown and $8,292 for the Nuru car payment.Mayor Breed says at the time she did not realize she did anything wrong but understands differently now."When you make a mistake you step up you take responsibility for your action, you put it out there and you hope that people will realize you're human just like anybody else," said Mayor Breed."At no time have I allowed any of these issues to interfere with the decisions that I make in this office," she continued.The stipulation now goes to the Ethics Commission for approval where it will be considered at their next meeting. If approved, the mayor will then pay the fine.