Politics

Mayor Breed facing nearly $23K fine for series of ethics violations while in office

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

SF mayor facing nearly $23K fine for series of ethics violations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has agreed to pay $22,792 in fines to the Ethics Commission in connection with three prior incidents in which she admits wrongdoing.

Mayor Breed signed a stipulation agreeing to pay fines to address penalties related to these incidents; financial contributions received to help pay for a 2015 San Francisco Pride Parade float while she was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, a letter she sent in 2018 to Governor Jerry Brown advocating on behalf of her brother who is in prison and a car repair former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru paid for, which she had voluntarily reported.

RELATED: Mayor London Breed addresses personal relationship with embattled San Francisco city official Mohammed Nuru

"There were mistakes made. I take responsibility for those mistakes and I've learned a lot since becoming mayor and being in office," said Mayor Breed Tuesday.

The proposed fine is $22,792 and breaks down in the following way: $7,500 for failing to report contributions for the Pride float; $4,500 for over the limit contributions for the float; $2,500 for the letter to Governor Brown and $8,292 for the Nuru car payment.

Mayor Breed says at the time she did not realize she did anything wrong but understands differently now.

"When you make a mistake you step up you take responsibility for your action, you put it out there and you hope that people will realize you're human just like anybody else," said Mayor Breed.

"At no time have I allowed any of these issues to interfere with the decisions that I make in this office," she continued.

The stipulation now goes to the Ethics Commission for approval where it will be considered at their next meeting. If approved, the mayor will then pay the fine.

See the full stipulation below:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosan francisco city halllondon breedfbisan francisco board of supervisorsinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News