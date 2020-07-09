SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event

I've tested negative for COVID-19. I'm continuing to follow @SF_DPH's guidance, which includes taking another test next week, since we know it can take a while between being exposed and testing positive. Thank you to everyone for the kind words and positive thoughts.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
The mayor announced Wednesday that she had taken the test after attending the event.
Despite her negative test, Breed said she will continue to take precautions put forth by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which includes taking a second test next week.
"Obviously going to events when you know you're COVID-positive is reckless. But if you're going to a party, or putting yourself in situations where you can easily catch the virus, you're also putting others at risk. You can have the virus and not know it," Breed said on Twitter.
Obviously going to events when you know you're COVID-positive is reckless. But if you're going to a party, or putting yourself in situations where you can easily catch the virus, you're also putting others at risk.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
You can have the virus and not know it.
I am taking all precautions suggested by the Department of Public Health for those who have a moderate to low exposure to COVID, including practicing strict masking and social distancing practices, and limiting any public events for the next 10 days.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
I know people want to be out in public right now, but this disease is killing people. It's simply reckless for those who have tested positive go out and risk the lives of others.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
I cannot stress this enough: if you test positive, it’s on you to stay home and not expose others.
Listen to public health experts! Wear a mask, keep your distance, & wash your hands. If you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, if you're going into work, or if you have symptoms, get tested by visiting https://t.co/e8APZ1YBzO. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, stay home.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
If a member of our contact tracing team reaches out to talk to you after you’ve been diagnosed or to discuss a possible exposure, listen to them, follow their guidance, and ask them for any support you need.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
We all need to do our part to keep each other safe.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US