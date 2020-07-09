Health & Fitness

SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed tested negative for COVID-19 after attending an event with a person who was aware they had tested positive, she announced Thursday morning.



The mayor announced Wednesday that she had taken the test after attending the event.

Despite her negative test, Breed said she will continue to take precautions put forth by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which includes taking a second test next week.

"Obviously going to events when you know you're COVID-positive is reckless. But if you're going to a party, or putting yourself in situations where you can easily catch the virus, you're also putting others at risk. You can have the virus and not know it," Breed said on Twitter.







