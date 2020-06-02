Vandals use forklift to barge into Fairfield Best Buy store

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- One example of looting Monday night stood out from the others because of the method used to break in.Vandals in Fairfield used a forklift to barge into a Best Buy store.It happened at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield. Police say there is some construction work going on on the mall property and they suspect that's where they found the piece of machinery.Mall officials have not responded to calls for comment.Police say about 12-20 businesses were damaged and/or looted Monday night by a roving group of criminals. They do not think the perpetrators live in Fairfield."We were able to get a lot of license plates and log those and it's clear to us that these were all people who came from outside of town to take advantage of Fairfield," said Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.He said they made one arrest.Lt. Jacobsen says there was not an organized protest in Fairfield Monday. "These people were clearly here to cause havoc and terrorize, they were here to loot and damage. That's what their intent was and what they were doing," said Lt. Jacobsen.The damage broke the hearts of many residents. Many stopped by the Best Buy to see the damage in person. One resident even wanted to help clean up."I've got my broom and dustbin. This is my town. I was born and raised here," said Cesar Gomez as he wiped away tears."It's just insane. I can't believe that's happening so close to my house," said David Barnum of Dixon.Barnum has seen looting on the news for the last few days but admits it is something else when it happens where you live."It feels honestly like this should be somewhere else. This should be, dare I say, Los Angeles or...It's not rural out here but it's not packed urban like the crazy places you see on TV," he said.He is worried that it won't end anytime soon."Unfortunately I do think we have a few more days of it. I thought it was going to end the first day and I went to UC Davis yesterday and saw all the destruction there and it's just going to keep on happening for awhile until someone figures out- someone decides - this needs to stop. I don't know what's going to tell them that they should," Barnum said.Police say the areas hit were the business district of West Texas and North Texas Streets and the Solano Town Center.