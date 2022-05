LOS ANGELES -- One of Dorothy's dresses from "The Wizard of Oz" is hitting the auction block in Los Angeles.It was lost for decades. Then during the pandemic, a retired drama professor at Catholic University of America discovered the iconic blue-and-white dress while going through some boxes.It turns out the memorabilia was donated to the school by actress Mercedes McCambridge in 1973.It's expected to go for quite a bit of money. Another dress worn by Judy Garland fetched over $1.5 million at a Bonhams auction in 2015.