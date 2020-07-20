Black Lives Matter march draws counterprotest in Los Gatos, briefly shuts down Highway 17

There was a small group of counter-protesters, but they stayed in the town plaza area.
The march was peaceful and briefly went on to Highway 17, causing traffic to back up in both directions.
***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Highway 17 is currently shut down, please avoid the area if possible or find alternate routes. #trafficupdatelg #lgmspd @TownLG— Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department (@LGMSPolice) July 19, 2020
Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street. Around 4 p.m., officials said crowds were dispersing and traffic has begun to resume.
The rally which was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., started on Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street.
About 100 protesters are beginning to march from #townplazapark down Main St. to University Ave., then BH Rd. to N. Santa Cruz #lgtrafficupdate @TownLG— Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department (@LGMSPolice) July 19, 2020