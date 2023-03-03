Los Gatos neighborhood without power for a week; PG&E begins repairs, restoration

PG&E crews are working to restore power for residents living along Black Road in Los Gatos, who have been in the dark and cold for a week.

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents who live along Black Road in Los Gatos have been in the dark and cold for a week. Part of the road that's off Highway 17 was closed on Thursday as PG &E worked to get the lights back on.

Damage was still visible days later along the road closure from Gist Road and Highway 35. Wires were across the roadways and trees were snapped. Others were marked as they were at risk of falling with more wet weather returning this weekend.

Crews from PG &E took full advantage of a storm break with sunshine overhead as they worked to restore power. It was the first time they could access the equipment due to the amount of snow and downed trees. Crews will be here 24 hours over the next two days, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to bring some light back to Black Road. PG &E says it will be a phased restoration for the community.

"It's scary. I've been up here for 30 plus years, this is the worst I've ever seen it, ever," Black Road resident Kerri Roberts said. "It's a bit worrisome. I could already see which trees on our property are gonna come down. We lost trees already. The ground is completely saturated, so it scares me a lot. We do need the water, but I think we could have a little break now."

