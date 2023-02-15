'Love Trip: Paris' on Freeform is a fresh new take on reality dating

'Love Trip: Paris' wants you to stamp your passport and enjoy this reality tv dating journey.

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform is taking its dating show on the road, and across the pond, in "Love Trip: Paris." The show brings four American women, Lacy, Caroline, Rose and Josielyn, to Paris, to find amour.

"We move to Paris and we date French suitors, all dating the same pool, and they all live above us. And every week we have to evict some people to bring other people in," Lacy told On The Red Carpet. "There's lots of drama and lots of love and lots of laughs."

"The most laughs," Caroline added.

Being in the presence of these four women, one could understand the laughs. Doing the show together has created a new best friendship that they say they're most thrilled about.

"The universe was really, really, really nice in putting all of us together," Caroline said. "It wouldn't be what it is without the people."

"We all really really bonded. I'm so grateful we got to do this together," Josielyn said.

The ladies were all tight-lipped about whether they found love at the end of the show, but Josielyn did give us this tease, "It gets really fun, really flirty and really spicy!"

"Dating in general is really difficult anywhere you are, and this experience was amazing," Rose said. "There was a moment where you could just put everything aside and focus on your connections with others and dating in a way that nobody gets to experience."

Nobody, that is, until we get a season 2!

Watch two episodes of "Love Trip: Paris" tonight beginning at 9p.m. EST/8p.m. CST and then every Tuesday at 10p.m. EST/9p.m. CST on Freeform.

Disney is the parent company of Freeform and this ABC station.