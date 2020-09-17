Oakland's MacArthur BART station closed due to 'major medical emergency'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- MacArthur BART station in Oakland is closed due to a "major medical emergency," the agency announced on Wednesday.



BART first announced that trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction around 5 p.m.

The agency revealed that a person has been rescued from the trackway and is getting care.



Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 between 19th St and MacArthur.

The agency says to expect major delays on the Richmond line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.

See more BART advisories and service delays on their website here.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
