Oakland's MacArthur BART station closed due to 'major medical emergency'

There is a station closure at MacArthur station. Trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction due to a major medical emergency. Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 from 19th St to MacArthur. Please expect major delays system wide.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 17, 2020
BART first announced that trains are not stopping at MacArthur station in any direction around 5 p.m.
The agency revealed that a person has been rescued from the trackway and is getting care.
5:40pm Update.— SFBART (@SFBART) September 17, 2020
This incident involves someone in crisis. They have been rescued from the trackway and are getting care. The station remains closed with trains not making stops just yet. Mutual Aid is available from @rideact bus 51, 51A and 72 between MacArthur and 19th St.
Mutual Aid is available on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 between 19th St and MacArthur.
The agency says to expect major delays on the Richmond line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.
