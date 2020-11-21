holiday lights

Macy's famous holiday window display pays tribute to essential workers

NEW YORK -- Despite a year and holiday season of change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one sign of normalcy remains: Macy's famous holiday windows in New York City.

This year's light show was unveiled Thursday and will stay lit throughout the holiday season.

The theme for this year's display is "Give, Love, Believe," and Macy's is using the show as a way to celebrate the spirit of so many after a tumultuous year.

ALSO READ | 'Secret Sister' holiday gift exchange popping up on Facebook again is a scam, BBB says

"It is a thank you letter to all essential workers, New Yorkers, first responders, marchers for equality that showed their true grit in this very challenging year," said Manny Urquizo, Macy's national windows director.

This year's display includes social distancing markers for everyone who wants to stop by and take a look.

ALSO READ | Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water
EMBED More News Videos

The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityholiday lightssocial distancingholidaycoronavirusmacy'schristmasu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
Macy's lights Christmas tree in SF's Union Square
'Illumination: Tree Lights' returns to Morton Arboretum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure
SF business owners concerned as county could enter purple tier
Family: VA 'absolutely' failed vet found dead behind SF facility
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Joe Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
CA's COVID-19 curfew may be discriminatory, lawyer says
Show More
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
Meet SF artist fnnch behind honey bear murals left around city
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
These are the pandemic financial aid deadlines you need to know
In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location
More TOP STORIES News