4 new floats unveiled for 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - check out this sneak peek

Anthony Johnson has an inside look ahead of the parade.

NEW YORK -- It's a sure sign the holiday season is around the corner: the new floats for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made their debut on Tuesday.

Each year a new set of floats is conceived and crafted by the incredible artisans of Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey.

It takes a big team to take the float concepts and turn them into reality. The design and production facility includes carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, balloon technicians, sculptors, metal fabricators, and scenic and costume designers.

The four new floats being unveiled this year include Mutant Mayhemby Nickelodeon & Paramount, Palace Of Sweetsby Brach's, Igniting Memoriesby Solo Stove, and The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Will Coss, Executive Producer of the Parade, took some time to show off the new floats to Eyewitness News Reporter Anthony Johnson.

He's been working on this year's parade since the day after last year's.

"That's absolutely true! After the parade we have an opportunity to sit back and enjoy the show, look at what worked, what didn't, and then we're on our way to this year's parade. So, it's been a process, but we're excited about the work that we are previewing for you today, and excited about Thanksgiving Day," Coss said.

When it comes to Mutant Mayhemby Nickelodeon & Paramount, "There will be four turtles scaling the building in hot pursuit of the villains," Coss said. "Ton of excitement and a ton of energy for parade day."

Palace Of Sweetsby Brach's, "Beautiful colors celebrating the holiday season!" he said, "A 30-foot tall custom built gingerbread house, and 25-foot rotating tree." And, performing aboard that float, Brandy!

The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka by Warner Bros. Pictures. takes a scene right from the movie! "We were essentially able to take a scene from the film and translate it to the float for the parade viewers and our fans," Coss said. "It's a replica of Willy's first shop from the film. Tons of magic!"

Cher will also be on hand to usher in the holiday season with a new holiday classic.

Additionally, the Good Burgermobile by Nickelodeon & Paramount+ will be making an appearance at the exclusive float unveiling event and will join this year's Parade line-up.

For the first time in its long history, the holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, half an hour earlier than in previous years.

"It's more parade than ever before," Coss said.

All the floats on display will be disassembled and prepared for their trek under the Hudson, going through the Lincoln Tunnel, before they are reassembled on Central Park West next Wednesday.

If you'd like to get an up-close look at the balloons, one of the best ways is actually the day before when they are inflated. Last year's inflation took place Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public entrance was at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.