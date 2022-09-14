Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say

A 13-year-old student is in stable condition as Madison Park Academy in East Oakland continues to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police say that an investigation reveals the Aug. 29 shooting of a 13-year-old at Madison park Academy was accidental.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A 12-year-old boy who was taken into custody after the shooting accidentally fired the gun, OPD said in a tweet on Tuesday.

RELATED: 13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say

They also say that the 12-year-old has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

The 13-year-old victim was hospitalized following the shooting, but police say he has been released.

RELATED: Oakland leaders beg for community to come together following school shooting of 13-year-old

Community members were angry and scared in the wake of the shooting, but not shocked.

"We do have kids who are afraid to go from point A to point B," said Selena Wilson, who co-runs the East Oakland Youth Development Center. "That something could happen on their way home from school to the center, we have kids that are afraid to sleep too close to the window because a bullet might come through it."

The shooting came after one of the deadliest weeks in Oakland this year, and leaders said the of violence has to stop.

RELATED: Oakland records 6 homicides in 4 days marking 'deadliest week this year'

"A 13-year old shot by a 12-year-old at school here in Oakland," said Rev. Harry Williams. "Our biggest problem in Oakland is not bullets it's apathy."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live