4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu area in Southern California, USGS says

LOS ANGELES -- A preliminary-magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Malibu area on Friday afternoon and was felt throughout much of the greater Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck at 1:47 p.m., was located about 8 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks, and was measured at a depth of 7.5 miles.

Where was the earthquake felt across Southern California?

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was "widely felt" in Los Angeles.

ABC7 viewers reported feeling the temblor in Huntington Park, San Bernardino, Lancaster and Costa Mesa. We felt the earthquake strongly at the ABC7 Studios in Glendale.

Were there aftershocks?

Within an hour of the initial earthquake, about 16 aftershocks hit the immediate area, ranging from magnitude 3 to 1.8, according to USGS.

Map shows 15 aftershocks near Malibu area after 4.5 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake hit at 1:47 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2024. The map shows aftershocks that happened through 2:31 p.m. U.S. Geological Survey

Aftershocks are expected to continue throughout the day. Track the aftershocks here.

Is there a tsunami warning due to the earthquake?

"NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake," U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m.

Was the Malibu earthquake related to the one that hit Hawaii?

The quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, seismologist Lucy Jones said.

What does Dr. Lucy Jones say about the Malibu earthquake?

There was no immediate report of damage or injuries. Jones said the magnitude of the quake was not of a severity that would cause expectations of damage.

"It's sort of run-of-the-mill for earthquake country," Jones said.

The quake was initially measured at a magnitude of 4.7 before being downgraded, the USGS said.

Anniversary of the Sylmar earthquake of 1971

The Malibu earthquake struck on the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.