Man arrested, accused of abducting and sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Sonoma

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was arrested in Sonoma Tuesday morning after authorities say he abducted and sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she was walking to school.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday while the 14-year-old girl was walking to Altimira Middle School.

Investigators say the suspect passed the girl and then made a u-turn.

"She thought the car might be lost and the car door swung open and a male subject grabbed her and drug her into the car," said Sonoma County Sheriff's Lt. Andy Salas. "She was sexually assaulted. I understand that after the assault took place, the suspect drove her back to a different location."

In a letter sent home to families from the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, the Superintendent said:

"This strong, brave student came to the office and reported the issue and police arrived quickly."



While police were talking to the victim at school, a second incident was reported nearby, involving another student.

RELATED: 'Stop! Leave! Help!' Teaching kids how to stop a potential abduction

"Same kind of situation, the vehicle pulled up close to her and tried to drag her in the car and I understand that she fought back and ran away from the car," said Lt. Salas.

The Sonoma County Sheriffs Department says that every unit in Sonoma Valley responded to the area near the school and found the suspect, a man in his 40's, inside a car matching the victims' descriptions.

"I do not know if he's a sex offender, I do know that we've had prior contact with him," said Lt. Salas.

Parents and district employees at a school board meeting Tuesday night were disturbed to learn about this type of crime in their neighborhood.

"I would lock my kids down after hearing about this, so I think a lot of parents are going to be on a total alert," said concerned parent Anne Ching.

RELATED: Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping in San Francisco

"As big as the world is, stories like this really come home to you and I think that everyone will really take stock in this because kids walk to school here," said SVUSD employee Kambiz Dehzad.

Dehzad is now worried about the safety of his grandson, who's in Kindergarten.

"If he would like to ride his bike, I would like to think that he can, and now I'm thinking maybe not," said Dehzad.

Investigators expect to release more information about the suspect on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomachild abductionarrestabductionteensonoma countysexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Local professor hopeful for de-escalation following Iran missile strikes
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board: Iranian official
SFPD struggling with 'staffing crisis'
Power shutoff results in costly Comcast bill
Anger over affordable housing crisis disrupts press conference in Oakland
Sonoma Co. opens EOC for first time in response to homeless 'crisis'
Show More
49ers stick to normal routine while prepping for Vikings
WATCH IN 60: Hotel worker accused of rape, Oakland housing protest, safety on BART
Students return to Dublin High for first time since deadly crash
Campbell residents push back against proposed Chick-Fil-A
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
More TOP STORIES News