Man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom of San Jose Starbucks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was arrested Sunday in San Jose after police allegedly linked him to two cameras found in a Starbucks bathroom, police said.
Officers responded at 4:54 p.m. to the Starbucks at 1815 Hillsdale Ave. after someone called and told police that a camera was found in a drain pipe in front of the toilet. Officers found another camera under the sink, also in front of the toilet.
Outside, officers found a suspect, 37-year-old San Jose resident Shawn Evans, in a parked vehicle. Officers allegedly found electronic devices and other evidence linking Evans to the cameras inside the coffee shop.
Evans was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and drug-related offenses. Police said they found methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking drugs inside Evans's vehicle. Evans apparently had a warrant for his arrest for allegedly possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's sexual assault investigations unit at (408) 277-4102. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.
