Man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom of San Jose Starbucks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was arrested Sunday in San Jose after police allegedly linked him to two cameras found in a Starbucks bathroom, police said.Officers responded at 4:54 p.m. to the Starbucks at 1815 Hillsdale Ave. after someone called and told police that a camera was found in a drain pipe in front of the toilet. Officers found another camera under the sink, also in front of the toilet.Outside, officers found a suspect, 37-year-old San Jose resident Shawn Evans, in a parked vehicle. Officers allegedly found electronic devices and other evidence linking Evans to the cameras inside the coffee shop.Evans was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and drug-related offenses. Police said they found methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking drugs inside Evans's vehicle. Evans apparently had a warrant for his arrest for allegedly possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's sexual assault investigations unit at (408) 277-4102. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.