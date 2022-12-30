Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says

A man who was caught on video spewing racist, homophobic remarks to a woman and her friend at a San Ramon In-N-Out on Christmas Eve has been arrested.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Jordan Krah, 40, of Colorado has been charged with a hate crime for making racial and homophobic remarks and threatening an In-N-Out Burger customer in San Ramon and battery for spitting on another the following day in Danville.

The video of the In-N-Out incident caught on video by two teens went viral on social media. In the video, you can hear a man off camera saying "...you guys filming yourself eating? You're weird homosexuals." The man also asks "Are you Japanese or Korean? You're Kim Jong Un's boyfriend?"

"A threat to one ethnic community is a threat to all communities. There is no place for hate crime in Contra Costa County," Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said. "I commend the San Ramon Police Department for their response to this incident along with the joint efforts of law enforcement locally and in Colorado."

If convicted, Krah could face a 18 months in county jail.

The District Attorney's Office says Krah also faces prosecution in Denver for vehicular assault. Colorado authorities intend to have him extradited back to Denver.

Krah posted bond and no arraignment information is available at this time.

