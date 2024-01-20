Man charged with murdering wife at Santa Clara home, authorities say

A Santa Clara man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of his wife, according to prosecutors.

A Santa Clara man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of his wife, according to prosecutors.

A Santa Clara man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of his wife, according to prosecutors.

A Santa Clara man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of his wife, according to prosecutors.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A Santa Clara man is being held without bail after being charged with the murder of his wife, according to prosecutors.

Liren Chen, 27, is accused of killing his wife on Tuesday morning in their Valley Way home, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Police were sent to the couple's home on a welfare check at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and were told by an acquaintance that Chen wasn't answering the door or his phone and was inside "motionless on his knees" with his hands in the air "and was staring blankly."

Officers went into the house, took Chen into custody and found his wife dead on the floor nearby.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"She had severe blunt force injuries to her head. Chen's right hand was extremely swollen and purple. He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm," prosecutors said in a news release.

"Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their partners, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency. You are not alone. We can help."

Court records indicate that Chen is currently being held at a hospital but the nature and extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Santa Clara police Detective Sgt. Frank Hagg at (408) 615-4814.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live