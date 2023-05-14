Belmont police trying to identify and reunite man found with family

Police said he may have memory loss and only speaks Cantonese.

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Belmont police is trying identify a man and reunite him with his family.

The department posted a tweet on Sunday saying they located the man on the 2600 block on Monserat earlier in the morning.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police said he may have memory loss and only speaks Cantonese.

Belmont police posted a picture of what he was wearing when he was found.

Residents with more information are urged to contact the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400.