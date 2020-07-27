Pair of robbers mug man in wheelchair in the Bronx

BRONX, New York -- Police are searching for two men in the Bronx for pulling a man's wheelchair out from under him and then attempting to rob the man.

Surveillance video shows the two male suspects approaching the victim, 35, near East 156th Street during the early morning hours of July 18.

The first suspect is seen trying to distract the victim, while the second suspect approaches him from behind and pulls out his wheelchair from underneath him.

While on the ground, the victim was kicked in the face by one of the suspects, while the other searched his pockets but did not remove any property.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows one of the two men distracting the victim while the other pulls out his wheelchair from underneath him.



The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

This investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

VIDEO: Texas FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man: 'Can't do that, boss'
EMBED More News Videos

Ring doorbell video showed the exchange between the two as a delivery was being made. The man laid there another 10 minutes before his daughter arrived.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citynypdrobberyman attackedabc7ny instagramcaught on videopolicesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA is COVID-19 hotspot; state invests $52M to help slow surge
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Senate GOP unveils proposal for next stimulus package
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Tom Hanks, family officially become Greek citizens
Show More
Emmy nominations 2020: Watch live announcement on Tuesday
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment extension
DC to quarantine travelers from California
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Coronavirus updates: $52M to be sent to Central Valley for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News