'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig miss Oscars cut

The 2024 Oscar nominations are out, and fans of one of the summer's biggest blockbusters are in for a surprise.
Hit movie "Barbie" topped the box office this summer and its lead star Margot Robbie received critics' praise for her performance as the real-life Barbie.
While Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the supporting acting categories for their roles as Ken and Gloria, Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, did not receive an acting nomination.
Director Greta Gerwig, who has been praised for her film adaptation of the beloved doll, also did not receive an Oscars nomination for best director.
"Barbie" was nominated for eight total Academy Awards, including best picture.
The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
