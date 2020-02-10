Oscars

Margot Robbie caps off her big weekend with another nomination at the Oscars

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Margot Robbie returns to the Academy Awards with another nomination, this time for her performance in "Bombshell."

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie share Oscar red carpet moment with epic photobomb

Robbie gave a stellar performance as Kayla in the film, which centered around the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News. The young, ambitious character is supposedly an amalgamation of several employees who reported harassment upon leaving the company.

To accurately portray these alleged experiences, Robbie had to act in multiple cringe-worthy scenes.


"It's uncomfortable and I think it's important to not let the audience off the hook. To have them stay in the room with Kayla," Robbie said of her extended scenes opposite John Lithgow, who played Roger Ailes.

The actress went on to say that these scenes, though uncomfortable, were a very "powerful" choice made by director Jay Roach.

See also: Oscars 2020 full list of nominations

Robbie also starred in the 10-time Oscar nominee "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as budding actress Sharon Tate, who was a victim of the Manson family murders.

However, the 92nd Academy Awards aren't the only thing on the actress' mind this weekend. Her new "Suicide Squad" spin-off, "Birds of Prey," released in theaters on Friday.

Robbie not only reprised her role as the beloved Harley Quinn, but produced the film as well.

The Academy Award-nominated actress loved the range of emotion playing Harley Quinn afforded her: "She can be vulnerable. She can be cocky. She can be making terrible decisions and doing ridiculous, crazy things...But she's very smart."

Robbie was previously nominated for best actress in 2018 for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," but this would be her first career win. Now, the actress is ready to return to the Oscars' red carpet and has had her outfit planned for a while.

While she couldn't give too much away, Robbie revealed that she will keep up her tradition of having a team of people work on "beautifying" her as she sips on a glass of champagne.

Join On The Red Carpet on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. PT
  • "The 92nd Academy Awards" - 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET/1:35 a.m CT/11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrityoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionaward showsmoviehollywoodmovie newsfashionlos angelesawardoscar fashions
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News