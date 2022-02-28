Business

Marie Callender's to close 1 of last 2 restaurants left in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the last two Marie Callender's restaurants in the Bay Area is closing its doors for good.

You can blame the pandemic.

According to the Mercury News, the location on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose is closing Monday.

The franchise owner tells the Merc, sales are down and he could not afford the rent anymore.

The kitchen is already closed, but the bakery will be at it for another day selling pies to-go.

After this location closes, the only Marie Callender's in the Bay Area is in Sunnyvale.

