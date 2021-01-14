Marin Co. says 'Disneyland-style' strategy helped with seamless COVID-19 vaccine distribution

"They were great in there. It was easy. It was fast," said Katherine Woodcock.
"Five minutes max. Very quick," a paramedic said.
RELATED: SF CEO offers to raise funds for city to have mass COVID-19 vaccination site
If there is to be a template for mass vaccinations, Marin's might be it.
Marin's Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Lisa Santora, says it happened by design.
"We have Disneyland-style strategies. We have people cued up, maintain six feet distance so everyone stays safe while we vaccinate."
Marin County even conducted a practice drill last fall.
VIDEO: Nursing students in San Mateo Co. will soon be COVID-19 vaccinators, helping cut down backlog
Everyone who showed, today, had an appointment. Some got out early. And now, with the federal government encouraging expedited vaccinations for anyone 65 or older, the county believes it is ready to immunize 2,000 people daily.
"We just need to grow bigger, faster," said Dr. Santora.
Marin is unique in terms of seniors being vaccinated. Proportionally, there are more seniors here than any other county, roughly one in three of about 75,000 people.
Kent Whitson of Sausalito is 74. He figured he might have to wait until March. Probably not, now.
"I don't feel like I'm cutting in line and if I do, I don't want to," Whitson said.
RELATED: SF mayor explains 'complicated' distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
Depending on vaccine amounts, Marin might begin accepting 75 year-olds by the end of this month. They're likely to be driving through.
"The vision is you never leave your car," said Dr. Santora. "Having a large walk-through pod is not strategic for that population."
Marin County plans to include doctors, pharmacies, and grocery stores in the distribution process.
Will it run as smoothly as what we saw on Tuesday? We may not have long to wait before finding out.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic