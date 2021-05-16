'We can do more things': Hundreds of young people line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Marin Co.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10617897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As vaccine appointments for 12 to 15 year-olds are expected to open this week in California, health officials and Bay Area communities are busy preparing.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- With a new age group now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, hundreds of 12 to 15 year-olds lined up at a clinic in Marin County on Saturday to get their shots.The county says it hopes to meet an ambitious vaccine goal in just one week.14-year-old Dempsey Boone from San Anselmo just got her first vaccination, along with her 15-year-old brother Elijah.For this family, vaccine means protection and freedom."We can do more things, travel, we can go more places and it'll be easier," said Dempsey Boone."It's going to be great to have the kids back in school with less social distancing in the fall, hopefully they don't have to wear masks all the time," said parent Mordecai Boone.Hundreds of kids and their parents showed up for the vaccine clinic Saturday at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael, just days after the CDC and the state gave the okay for 12 to 15-year-olds to get the shot.Jake Berg just got his first Pfizer shot, but some of his friends are pushing back."A lot of my friends are saying they didn't want to get the vaccine because of whatever, but I feel fine," said Berg.There are about 14,000 12 to 15 year-olds in Marin County, and officials hope to vaccinate half of them by next week."The quicker we can we can get shots in the arms of all those eligible, the faster we can achieve community immunity," said Marin County Spokesperson Laine Hendricks."We're about to have summer break students will scatter to vacation and summer camp, they can do so confidently knowing they're safer," said Miller Creek School District Superintendent Becky Rosales.This clinic offered on-line and walk-in appointments. More school site vaccine clinics are planned next week.