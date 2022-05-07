NTSB investigating after 2 killed in plane crash in Marin Headlands

By Ryan Curry
2 dead after plane crashes in Marin Headlands

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- NTSB officials are investigating after two people were killed in a small plane crash in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon.



The Marin County Sheriff's Office says an emergency beacon for a small aircraft was activated at 12:11 p.m.

Authorities responded to the scene but were unable to locate the aircraft due to fog and drizzle in the area which hampered their view. Crews continued to search and finally found the crash site on a "backcountry ridge" north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the plane was a single-engine Vans RV-10 and it crashed around noon.

The two people on board were pronounced dead on scene. According to the Marin County Sheriff's office, they have been positively identified but their identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.

At the time of the crash, there was dense fog in the area, however, it has not be determined if that was a factor in the accident.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say they will investigate with the NTSB being in charge.

Late Friday night, Golden Gate National Parks Services tweeted that to help with the removal of the aircract Conzelman Road and McCullough Roads (Marin Headlands GG Bridge overlooks) will remain closed all day Saturday to vehicles and bicycles.



