Rough surf prompts multiple ocean rescues from Marin to Santa Cruz, 2 still missing

Air operations continue with units of the US Coast Guard, helicopter and motor lifeboat, and CHP helicopter. The public is advised all bluff and ocean shorelines in this area, and until high surf warnings and rescue operations are completed. pic.twitter.com/L3B1OgCokA — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) January 11, 2021

MORE: The two people were wearing waders and searching for mussels on the rocks when they were swept into the ocean. A witness was able to pull one person out. The other was swept under the waves. #PescaderoIC pic.twitter.com/yVfePj7SgQ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 11, 2021

Our High Surf Warning remains in place this evening as our ocean current is creating breakers over 30 feet in spots. https://t.co/JhQB5y5zak — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 11, 2021

MARIN, Calif. -- A High Surf Advisory was issued all Sunday as ocean currents created breakers over 30 feet in spots and caused problems from Marin to Santa Cruz.A San Jose man in his 30s was swept from the bluffs into the ocean in the Marin Headlands area off Point Bonita, Golden Gate National Park Service reported on Twitter.The man and his friends were scrambling along the bluffs when the high surf caught him at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.National Park Rangers, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were all part of the search for the man, which was hampered by extreme ocean conditions.The search was suspended after nightfall, but will resume in the morning, Golden Gate NPS reported.In San Mateo County, witnesses saw a man and woman wearing waders and searching for mussels get swept from the rocks at Pescadero State Beach into the ocean around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, said a San Mateo County Fire Department spokesperson.A witness was able to get down to the water and pull the man out of the waves but reported the woman was too far to reach, said San Mateo County Fire Department Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette. When firefighters arrived, the woman was about 20 yards out, and then she went under.The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a ground ambulance, Juliette said. U.S. Coast Guard helicopters were searching for the missing woman. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department, California State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District, La Honda Fire Department and American Medical Response San Mateo County were also on the scene.The area is currently under a High Surf Advisory with extreme ocean condition.In Santa Cruz, 12 children were saved by rescue teams after four to five small sailboats overturned near Santa Cruz Harbor Mouth shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Santa Cruz Fire Department says the accident left 20 passengers in the water, including 12 children that required rescue. An emergency county-wide rescue swimmer request was made.Officials say all children and passengers were rescued after a 20 minute rescue operation. There are no injuries.