Rough surf prompts multiple ocean rescues from Marin to Santa Cruz, 2 still missing

MARIN, Calif. -- A High Surf Advisory was issued all Sunday as ocean currents created breakers over 30 feet in spots and caused problems from Marin to Santa Cruz.

A San Jose man in his 30s was swept from the bluffs into the ocean in the Marin Headlands area off Point Bonita, Golden Gate National Park Service reported on Twitter.

The man and his friends were scrambling along the bluffs when the high surf caught him at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

National Park Rangers, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were all part of the search for the man, which was hampered by extreme ocean conditions.

The search was suspended after nightfall, but will resume in the morning, Golden Gate NPS reported.



In San Mateo County, witnesses saw a man and woman wearing waders and searching for mussels get swept from the rocks at Pescadero State Beach into the ocean around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, said a San Mateo County Fire Department spokesperson.

A witness was able to get down to the water and pull the man out of the waves but reported the woman was too far to reach, said San Mateo County Fire Department Public Information Officer Cecile Juliette. When firefighters arrived, the woman was about 20 yards out, and then she went under.



The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a ground ambulance, Juliette said. U.S. Coast Guard helicopters were searching for the missing woman. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department, California State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District, La Honda Fire Department and American Medical Response San Mateo County were also on the scene.

The area is currently under a High Surf Advisory with extreme ocean condition.



In Santa Cruz, 12 children were saved by rescue teams after four to five small sailboats overturned near Santa Cruz Harbor Mouth shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Santa Cruz Fire Department says the accident left 20 passengers in the water, including 12 children that required rescue. An emergency county-wide rescue swimmer request was made.

Officials say all children and passengers were rescued after a 20 minute rescue operation. There are no injuries.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinpescaderosanta cruzboatingsearch and rescueoceansaccident
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
Warriors hold off Raptors 106-105 on off night by Curry
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
SF frontline workers receive free rapid COVID-19 testing
Bald eagle lays egg in SoCal mountains
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
Show More
Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares how he got to fine Drake
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
SF General implements surge plan as COVID cases hit highest peak
Gas truck slams into propane tank causing blasts
More TOP STORIES News