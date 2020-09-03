officer involved shooting

Scary video shows suspect shoot at Mariposa County deputy

FRESNO, Calif. -- New video released by Mariposa County investigators shows the moments a deputy is confronted by an armed suspect while serving a restraining order.

The suspect was shot by the deputy in the shoulder and has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Deputy Garcia was serving a restraining order to Douglas Popke at his home on Dawn and Buckeye roads last week.

Bodycam video shows Popke going inside his home after yelling at the deputy for going through the gate on his property.

Moments later, Popke comes back around the corner.

Mariposa County detectives say he was armed with an assault rifle with a silencer.

Both the deputy and suspect opened fire.

Deputy Garcia shot Popke twice in the shoulder and ran to safety, quickly calling for backup.

Popke tried to get away but he was later found by deputies and flown to a hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital just a day after the shooting.

Deputy Garcia had minimal injuries.

He's on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
