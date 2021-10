Raiders owner Mark Davis' mansion-to-be looks like a mini Allegiant Stadium

EMBED >More News Videos An Oakland City Council meeting Tuesday could factor into the Oakland Athletics decision to stay in Oakland, or move the team to another city.

HENDERSON, Nev. (KGO) -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' plans for a home just outside of Las Vegas looks like a mini-stadium.The home is being constructed in Henderson, Nevada located outside of Las Vegas. It is expected to be 15,000 square feet with a 5,422-square-foot garage and cost $14 million dollars.The architect described this neighborhood as a "one percenters' paradise."The mansion includes a man cave, bar, steam room and library.