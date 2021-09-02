Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis' mansion-to-be looks like a mini Allegiant Stadium

The mansion includes a man cave, bar, steam room and library.
EMBED <>More Videos

Raiders owner's mansion-to-be looks like mini Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. (KGO) -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis' plans for a home just outside of Las Vegas looks like a mini-stadium.

The home is being constructed in Henderson, Nevada located outside of Las Vegas. It is expected to be 15,000 square feet with a 5,422-square-foot garage and cost $14 million dollars.

RELATED: An ode to the Black Hole: Raiders top 7 most memorable moments from the Oakland Coliseum

The architect described this neighborhood as a "one percenters' paradise."

The mansion includes a man cave, bar, steam room and library.

WATCH: A's fans fear losing 3rd Oakland team, say 'we'd be the laughing stock of the nation'
EMBED More News Videos

An Oakland City Council meeting Tuesday could factor into the Oakland Athletics decision to stay in Oakland, or move the team to another city.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylas vegascelebrity homesnflfootballlas vegas raiders
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Admitting Joey Bosa's comments got 'under my skin,' Derek Carr vows...
Los Angeles Chargers place LB Kenneth Murray Jr., DL Justin Jones o...
How well is Derek Carr performing this season? Former Raiders MVP R...
NFL Week 4 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters giv...
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News