3 vegetation fires in Sunol burn 850 acres, mandatory evacuations underway, officials say

This image shows smoke from the Marsh Creek Complex Fire in Sunol, Calif. on Aug. 16, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are at the scene of three vegetation fires in the area of Calaveras Road and Welch Creek Road in Sunol.

The fires are approximately 850 acres with 0% containment.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is conducting mandatory evacuations for residents on Welch Creek Road. Approximately 10 homes are impacted by the mandatory evacuation order.

Mutual aid is being provided by local government strike teams from throughout the Bay Area.



There are no reports of injuries.

