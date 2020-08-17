3 vegetation fires in Sunol burn 850 acres, mandatory evacuations underway, officials say

The fires are approximately 850 acres with 0% containment.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is conducting mandatory evacuations for residents on Welch Creek Road. Approximately 10 homes are impacted by the mandatory evacuation order.
Mutual aid is being provided by local government strike teams from throughout the Bay Area.
There are no reports of injuries.
