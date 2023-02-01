East Bay fatal crash in Martinez shuts down Westbound Highway 4, CHP says

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a fatal accident in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4 early Wednesday morning, closing all lanes of traffic, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two cars before Pine Street and it appears a person was ejected from one of the cars.

All lanes are blocked due to the collision and traffic is being diverted off to Morello Ave. CHP is working to open up one lane as an investigation is conducted.

CHP is closing the Morello on-ramp to westbound Hwy 4.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will be back open.

This will impact people making their way to westbound I-80.

