  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

East Bay fatal crash in Martinez shuts down Westbound Highway 4, CHP says

KGO logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 1:10PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a fatal accident in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4 early Wednesday morning, closing all lanes of traffic, according to California Highway Patrol.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The crash involved two cars before Pine Street and it appears a person was ejected from one of the cars.

All lanes are blocked due to the collision and traffic is being diverted off to Morello Ave. CHP is working to open up one lane as an investigation is conducted.

CHP is closing the Morello on-ramp to westbound Hwy 4.

There is currently no estimated time for when the highway will be back open.

This will impact people making their way to westbound I-80.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW