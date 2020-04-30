Coronavirus News: Mattel unveils new Fisher-Price toy collection honoring frontline workers

EL SEGUNDO, California -- Mattel has unveiled a new special edition toy collection from Fisher-Price to honor heroes on the front lines.The company announced on Wednesday the launch of #ThankYouHeroes, a new, special-edition line of collectible action figures and Little People Community Champions that honors people leading the fight against COVID-19.All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic."#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders," Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price Chuck Scothon said.The Fisher-Price launch is the first of several from Mattel brands designed to support today's heroes.Mattel plans to kick off other brands in the coming weeks as part of their broader 'Play it Forward' platform focused on giving back to communities in times of need.Fisher-Price's #ThankYouHeroes collection includes 16 different action figures, featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers.The five-character Little People set will include a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.In addition to the launch of #ThankYouHeroes, Mattel is contributing to the fight against the virus by making face shields and cloth face masks for medical professionals.