In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, the "Friends" star estimates he has been in detox 65 times and says he "escaped death" after an emergency three years ago placed him in the hospital.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at LA home at age 54, sources say

LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Perry, who rose to the heights of television fame as one of the stars of "Friends," was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, sources tell KABC.

He was 54.

Perry was found unresponsive in a location described only as a "body of water" at his home in the Pacific Palisades, sources said.

Los Angeles firefighters and police responded to Perry's address shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene but Los Angeles Police Department detectives are handling the investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on the top-rated sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994-2004. As the show became more and more popular through the late 1990s, its cast - including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - rocketed to international celebrity status.

The video in the player above is an excerpt from Diane Sawyer's interview with Matthew Perry in 2022.

Actor Matthew Perry describes his struggle with addiction in his new memoir. He played Chandler Bing on "Friends."

After the show ended Perry transitioned to a film career with features such as "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Fools Rush In."

He also documented his struggles with substance abuse, which led to personal health crises, but has said he was sober in recent years. He released a memoir last year titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.