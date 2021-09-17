Maskless Mayor London Breed caught breaking SF health order at Tenderloin club

Breed and others enjoyed a surprise performance by Bay Area R&B group, Tony! Toni! Toné!, at the Black Cat on Eddy and Leavenworth Streets. But the maskless moment flies in the face of what the Mayor Breed has been telling San Franciscans all pandemic long.
"You know wear your mask, look at the environment, and be aware that COVID is still out there," said Mayor Breed on May 18, 2021.
And on July 30, Mayor Breed said, "we are definitely close to a mandate of wearing masks and I know people are tired of being told what to do but the facts is this is where is are".
A San Francisco Department of public health order, clearly states:
"Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times except," the order continues, "people may remove their well-fitted mask while actively eating or drinking."
Breed was dancing behind a table full of drinks, but was not actively drinking or eating, or wearing a face covering while singing, dancing, and posing for photos.
"You just don't lead with executive orders, you lead by example," said ABC7 news contributor, Phil Matier, who points out a camera is always on. "This just underscores a fact of political life. When you're mayor, you're mayor 24/7, you don't have time off, you don't get to just relax."
Kate Larsen: "Does this have shades at all for you of Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done in Cow Hollow or Governor Newsom eating at the French Laundry?"
Phil Matier: "Of course! And that's why it's news and that's why we're going to watch it, because these people are the ones calling the shots, and when you call the shots you gotta follow them as well."
A representative from Mayor Breed's office said, "the mayor was excited to be out and had an incredible night at the Black Cat, and wants to support small businesses. She was with friends at her table, not wearing a mask while eating and drinking and enjoying herself. She knows health orders are hard and asks everyone to do their best to follow them."