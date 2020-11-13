gavin newsom

Gov. Newsom says he shouldn't have attended birthday party at French Laundry amid COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement Friday afternoon after he attended a birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County as coronavirus cases surge in California.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the dinner on Nov. 6 was for one of Newsom's political advisers and included families from several different households, which his administration has discouraged since the pandemic started.

"While our family followed the restaurant's health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner," Newsom said in a statement.

State guidelines limit gatherings to no more than three households. The Chronicle reports there were at least 12 people at the restaurant, including Newsom and his wife.

On Friday, California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly advised against large gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying that the safest way to celebrate the holidays is with people only from your immediate household.

