Oakland's McClymonds High School closed for chemical testing

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers and staff at West Oakland's McClymonds High School were removing plants, animals and their own supplies, now that the school is closed, a reality that may last well beyond this week due to concerns over a chemical discovered in the groundwater.

Students and parents were notified Wednesday night about the testing, so no one showed up to the campus.

The chemical TCE, or trichloroethylene, was discovered last Friday. Officials say the compound was not found in the school's drinking water and testing is expected to continue during the school's temporary closure.

Both state and county officials have confirmed that the compound came from somewhere offsite, the district said.

TCE is a solvent used for industrial cleanup. The concern is that it's vaporizing and creating a health hazard for students and staff inside McClymonds, a school that was built in 1915.

Tolani King's daughter is a senior at McClymonds.

"That's a major concern," said King, who also works at the high school as an aide. "This is quite disruptive for all the students here at the school site because missing even one day of school or a few hours of school is detrimental to their future."

The TCE incident is just the latest scare for the community in and around McClymonds.

In 2008, student testing found high levels of lead around the schools. And in 2017, the East Bay Municipal Utility District found lead contamination in the drinking water, from dated metal fixtures.

RELATED: Oakland's McClymonds High graduates highly accomplished class

Now that TCE has been discovered, the school will remain closed for the immediate future, while the Oakland Unified School District officials scramble to figure out when or whether it can re-open and how to accommodate McClymonds' 372 students in the meantime.

That may include holding McClymonds classes on another campus.

The district will hold an information meeting for McClymonds parents Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 1188 12th St., Oakland.

The school district held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more information on the incident. Watch the full video below.



McClymonds High School is located at 2607 Myrtle Street in Oakland.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandhigh schoolhazmatschool closureschemical spill
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News