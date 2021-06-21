COVID-19 vaccine

McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccines, free food at select Bay Area locations

McDonald's offers COVID-19 vaccine, free food at CA pop-up clinics

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Monday, you'll be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and some free food at some Bay Area McDonald's locations.

McDonald's is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health to offer shots at more than 70 of its restaurants across the state, including 30 pop-up clinics in high-traffic, high-visibility areas in Northern California.

"People who receive a vaccine at McDonald's will also get a coupon for one free menu item as a thank you for doing their part," said McDonald's in a web post. "No appointment or health insurance is required and walk-ups are welcome at all locations."

You can find the pop-up clinics at select restaurants in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Solano and Monterey counties.

McDonald's says some locations will hold one-day clinics while others will offer multiple clinic dates starting the week of June 21.

