Business

New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers

By John Clark
Has this ever happened to you? You dash into your neighborhood fast food restaurant with a strong hankering for ice cream only to find the soft-serve machine is down -- again!

Well, help is on the way.

A high-tech upgrade is coming to ice cream machines at fast food establishments.

The soft-serve machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. But Bloomberg reports new software from Kytch is being installed to make them easier to fix.

Kytch's website says its software "connects to ice cream machines to provide remote control, real-time data & analytics and AI-powered predictive maintenance."

The news service says Burger King is also installing the software. Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfyi ice creamtechnologyice cream
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News