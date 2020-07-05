Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks

EAST BAY
Contra Costa County fire crews are responding to multiple fires reported on Saturday night.
Fire officials say crews have responded to more than 50 fires in the 9 p.m. hour some of which were sparked by fireworks.
Con Fire is currently on scene 12 grass, vegetation and structure fires across the District. In the 9 pm hour we have responded to more than 50 fires. Due to the overwhelming volume of fires we are reducing responses to all but structure fires. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Contra Costa County Fire sent out a tweet Saturday night saying due to an unprecedented demand for fire calls, it's only dispatching single engines out to non-structure fires.
As a result of the unprecedented demand for fire services, Con Fire is now dispatching only a single fire engine to non-structure fires. We ares currently simultaneously on scene of 14 fires across the District , including 3 structure fires. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Earlier Saturday night, officials reported vegetation fire on Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo, the fire department said on Twitter. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes and it is unknown whether fireworks were involved.
Con Fire is responding to a vegetation fire Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes. Unknown fireworks involvement. Please avid areas to allow first responders access. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Fire crews were also on the scene of four other fires in Bay Point, Pittsburg and Brentwood. They have since been contained, officials tweeted.
4 fires simultaneously in Brentwood, Bay Point, and Pittsburg, stopped quickly due to our augmented response. All are under investigation but fireworks are suspected. Please be safe tonight. pic.twitter.com/fFvFJllKgB— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
SOUTH BAY
We are also following reports of crews responding to more than a dozen small brush fires scattered throughout the city.
It's unknown at this time if those fires were sparked by fireworks.
SAN FRANCISCO
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday firefighters in San Francisco were responding to dozens of fires including a roof fire that was sparked by a firework.
Watch on #Periscope: ROOF FIRE 2500 ARELIOUS WALKER -- CAUSE FIREWORKShttps://t.co/kiewH48zLb— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2020
According to the San Francisco Fire Department's twitter, fires broke out at McLaren Park, Dolores Park, and Little Hollywood Park to name a few locations.
Crews were also able to contain a five-acre fire at 1199 Thomas before flames reached a few motor homes. Fire officials say this fire was sparked by a firework.
Watch on #Periscope: 5 ACRE FIRE 1199 THOMAS -- MOTOR HOMES SAVED NO INJURIES -- CAUSE IS FIREWORKShttps://t.co/sbU30JBT6y— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2020
However, it's unknown at this time if all of the fires San Francisco crews have responded to were started by fireworks.