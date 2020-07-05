Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks

This image shows crews on the scene of a fire at an unknown location on July 4, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a very busy night for fire departments across the Bay Area as they work to put out several fires, some of which have been sparked by fireworks as people celebrate the Fourth of July.

EAST BAY



Contra Costa County fire crews are responding to multiple fires reported on Saturday night.

Fire officials say crews have responded to more than 50 fires in the 9 p.m. hour some of which were sparked by fireworks.



Contra Costa County Fire sent out a tweet Saturday night saying due to an unprecedented demand for fire calls, it's only dispatching single engines out to non-structure fires.



Earlier Saturday night, officials reported vegetation fire on Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo, the fire department said on Twitter. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes and it is unknown whether fireworks were involved.



Fire crews were also on the scene of four other fires in Bay Point, Pittsburg and Brentwood. They have since been contained, officials tweeted.


SOUTH BAY



We are also following reports of crews responding to more than a dozen small brush fires scattered throughout the city.

It's unknown at this time if those fires were sparked by fireworks.

SAN FRANCISCO



As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday firefighters in San Francisco were responding to dozens of fires including a roof fire that was sparked by a firework.



According to the San Francisco Fire Department's twitter, fires broke out at McLaren Park, Dolores Park, and Little Hollywood Park to name a few locations.

Crews were also able to contain a five-acre fire at 1199 Thomas before flames reached a few motor homes. Fire officials say this fire was sparked by a firework.



However, it's unknown at this time if all of the fires San Francisco crews have responded to were started by fireworks.

Firefighters in Contra Costa County put out more than a dozen fires overnight Friday leading into the Fourth of July holiday, several of which they say were caused by illegal fireworks.

